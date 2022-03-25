Dr. Timothy Orphanides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orphanides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Orphanides, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Orphanides, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1223 Gateway Dr Ste 2B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 549-0573
-
2
Palm Bay Anesthesia Inc1051 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-1929
-
3
Wvu Medicine Tuscarora Primary Care - Mob12010 Doctor Oates Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-6893
-
4
University Gastroenterology Associates880 N Tennessee Ave Ste 110, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-6893
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was recently referred to Dr Orphanides for some abnormal lab work. From the moment we entered the office it was exceptional. Guilliana, the medical technician, was very friendly and extremely thorough with getting the informationready for the doctor. When Dr Orphanides entered he was personable, friendly and extremely knowledgeable. He obtained a very detailed medical history and gave some potential reasons for the abnormal blood tests. He ordered a complete series of more bloodwork as well as additional testing. He noted that one of my husband medications could be the cause of this abnormality and made contact with the other provider who had ordered it. By the time the appointment was over that other doctors office had already called us to provide instructions rehashing that medication. The following several days after the appointment, we received multiple phone calls regarding the new lab results and additional plan of care. We are so impressed!
About Dr. Timothy Orphanides, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1023017530
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Orphanides has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orphanides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Orphanides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Orphanides has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD).
Dr. Orphanides speaks Greek.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Orphanides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orphanides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orphanides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.