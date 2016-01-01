Overview

Dr. Timothy O'Neill, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. O'Neill works at Optum - Family Medicine in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.