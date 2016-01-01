Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy O'Neill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy O'Neill, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. O'Neill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Los Alamitos Cardiovascular Grp5300 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-7533
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Neill?
About Dr. Timothy O'Neill, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1467493155
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Neill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Neill works at
Dr. O'Neill has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.