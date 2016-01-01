Overview

Dr. Timothy Olsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Olsen works at MAYO CLINIC ROCHESTER in Rochester, MN with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.