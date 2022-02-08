Overview

Dr. Timothy Oldani, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Oldani works at Missouri Foot & Ankle in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Arnold, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.