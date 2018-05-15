Overview

Dr. Timothy O'Hare, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. O'Hare works at Melbourne Surgery Center in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Chronic Sinusitis, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.