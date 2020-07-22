Overview

Dr. Timothy Offensend, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Offensend works at INTERNAL MEDICINE ASSOC in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.