Dr. Timothy O'Connor, MD

Neurosurgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Timothy O'Connor, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West.

Dr. O'Connor works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boynton Beach
    2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 160, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Cardiac Surgery
    800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Bethesda Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive and Navigational Procedure Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon

About Dr. Timothy O'Connor, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • English
  • 1639582869
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • CAST Accredited Complex Spine Surgery, Department of Neurosurgery, University at Buffalo, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
  • Neurological Surgery, Department of Neurosurgery, University of Florida College of Medicine
  • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Timothy O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. O'Connor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

