Dr. Timothy O'Byrne, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. O'Byrne works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.