Dr. Timothy O'Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy O'Brien, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Locations
1
Alpine Orthopedics & Sports Medicine536 S Cottonwood Rd Ste 100, Bozeman, MT 59718 Directions (928) 522-0364
2
Bozeman Health915 Highland Blvd, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 586-8029
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
With Dr. O’Brien’s excellent care for the past 6 years, I have been able to continue my physical activity, to hike and cross country ski around Montana, mostly without pain in my knees. Moreover, Dr. O’Brien saved my shoulders when my tendons tore. He used, at my request, conservative treatment, all while thoroughly explaining the possible surgical options as well as potential consequences of the conservative treatment. I’m very happy with Dr. O’Brien and Jessie, and I highly recommend them!
About Dr. Timothy O'Brien, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922008374
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien speaks Spanish.
