Dr. Timothy O'Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy O'Brien, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otorhinolaryngology. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Locations
-
1
Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC85 Seymour St Ste 318, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (954) 654-1267
-
2
Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC988 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 493-1950
-
3
Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC15 Palomba Dr Ste 1, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 493-1950
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor who listens to people
About Dr. Timothy O'Brien, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1619161247
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
- Notre Dame
- Otorhinolaryngology
