Dr. Timothy O'Brien, MD
Dr. Timothy O'Brien, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Premier Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Specialists PC3920 N Union Blvd Ste 330, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 570-7272
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. O'Brien did surgery on my ankle and couldn't have done a better job! I would highly recommend him. I had 2 surgeries prior to seeing him. I am about 8—10 years out after his operation, and it is still great! My surgery was complicated and included cadaver bone. Wait time in office is only reason I didn't give him 5 stars.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
