Dr. Timothy O'Brien, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (17)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy O'Brien, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. O'Brien works at Premier Orthopedics in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Specialists PC
    3920 N Union Blvd Ste 330, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 570-7272

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 09, 2017
    Dr. O'Brien did surgery on my ankle and couldn't have done a better job! I would highly recommend him. I had 2 surgeries prior to seeing him. I am about 8—10 years out after his operation, and it is still great! My surgery was complicated and included cadaver bone. Wait time in office is only reason I didn't give him 5 stars.
    Monument, CO — May 09, 2017
    About Dr. Timothy O'Brien, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275591539
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien works at Premier Orthopedics in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. O'Brien’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

