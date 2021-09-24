Dr. Oconnor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Oconnor, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Oconnor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Talcott Internal Medicine & Cardiology Ltd.7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 262, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 775-9294
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch physician, caring and highly competent. Proactive and very responsive to my needs.
About Dr. Timothy Oconnor, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1881687036
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oconnor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oconnor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oconnor has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oconnor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Oconnor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oconnor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oconnor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oconnor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.