Overview

Dr. Timothy Novosel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Va Med School Norfolk and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Novosel works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Rib Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.