Dr. Timothy Nielsen, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Timothy Nielsen, MD is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Nielsen works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Keratosis, Actinic Keratosis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boynton Beach
    2620 S Seacrest Blvd Ste B, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 396-1404
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 12, 2022
    My husband and I chose to go to Dr Nielsen because his office is close to our home. We had no idea what a charming, personable, thorough physician he was. I cannot say enough about how exceptional he and his staff are. I highly recommend Dr Nielsen if you want a caring, approachable , knowledgeable and attentive dermatologist.
    Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Nielsen, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1902810401
    Education & Certifications

    • DERMATOPATHOLOGY, OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY, OH|New York University|Ohio St University
    • Oh State Univ Hosp, Dermatopathology Oh State Univ Hosp, Dermatology Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Internal Medicine
    • INTERNAL MEDICINE, UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, FL|University Miami Jackson Mem Hospital
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    • Dermatopathology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Bethesda Hospital East
    • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

