Dr. Timothy Nielsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Nielsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Nielsen, MD is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Nielsen works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boynton Beach2620 S Seacrest Blvd Ste B, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 396-1404Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nielsen?
My husband and I chose to go to Dr Nielsen because his office is close to our home. We had no idea what a charming, personable, thorough physician he was. I cannot say enough about how exceptional he and his staff are. I highly recommend Dr Nielsen if you want a caring, approachable , knowledgeable and attentive dermatologist.
About Dr. Timothy Nielsen, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902810401
Education & Certifications
- DERMATOPATHOLOGY, OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY, OH|New York University|Ohio St University
- Oh State Univ Hosp, Dermatopathology Oh State Univ Hosp, Dermatology Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Internal Medicine
- INTERNAL MEDICINE, UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, FL|University Miami Jackson Mem Hospital
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Dermatopathology
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nielsen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nielsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nielsen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nielsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nielsen works at
Dr. Nielsen has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Actinic Keratosis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nielsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nielsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nielsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.