Dr. Timothy Neely, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center, UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.



Dr. Neely works at Lake Health Physician Group Chardon Family Practice in Chardon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.