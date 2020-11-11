Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Murray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Murray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3400 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 933-1199
-
2
Vincentian Physician Services2217 DECATUR HWY, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 418-1299Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murray?
Very knowledgeable. He made me feel comfortable about the decisions that we were having to make. He diagnosed my colon cancer on Friday and he scheduled a late surgery for the following Monday. He takes his time to explain everything. Highly recommend Dr. Murray
About Dr. Timothy Murray, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891744249
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.