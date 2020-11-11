Overview

Dr. Timothy Murray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.