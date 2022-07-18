Overview

Dr. Timothy Murray, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Murray works at Murray Ocular Oncology and Retina in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.