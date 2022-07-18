Dr. Timothy Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Murray, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Locations
Murray Ocular Oncology & Retina Inc.6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 612, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 487-7470
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Murray's since last October. I could not be more pleased with him, his staff, and the care that they have provided to me. From the moment I arrive, until the moment I leave, everyone treats me with care, compassion, and heartfelt good wishes for my recovery! If there was anything that I would improve upon, it would be the hospital that he uses for his surgical procedures.
About Dr. Timothy Murray, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murray speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
