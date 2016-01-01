See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
14 years of experience
Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Murphy works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Waynesburg, PA and Fairmont, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Virginia University Hospitals
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506
    Healthworks Rehab and Fitness
    6040 University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501
    Wvu Medicine Waynesburg Clinic
    451 Murtha Dr, Waynesburg, PA 15370
    West Virginia University Medical Corporation
    100 Stoney Hill Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629203229
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Murphy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

