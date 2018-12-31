Overview

Dr. Timothy Murphy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carolina Shores, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Murphy works at Novant Health Family & Internal Medicine South Brunswick in Carolina Shores, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.