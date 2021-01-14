Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Murphy works at
Mary Bridge Tacoma Respiratory and Sleep Clinic311 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 792-6630
Mary Bridge Olympia Respiratory and Sleep Clinic3504 12th Ave NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (253) 792-6630
PedsNW Centralia Respiratory and Sleep Clinic1911 Cooks Hill Rd, Centralia, WA 98531 Directions (253) 383-5777
My son has been a patient of Dr. Murphy’s for a couple years now and we can’t say enough good things about him! He is full of so much knowledge and experience and has taken the time to get to know my son while also trying to figure out how to best treat him. We are eternally grateful for Dr. Murphy and all he’s done for our family.
- 41 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.