Dr. Timothy Mullins, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Mullins, MD is an Urology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Urological Ct218 Gatewood Ave, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 886-5151
-
2
High Point Medical Center601 N Elm St, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 878-6071
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mullins is a wonderful doctor. He care about his patients and provides excellent care.
About Dr. Timothy Mullins, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1730105404
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Center Hosps
- W Va University Hospital
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullins has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.