Overview

Dr. Timothy Mullally, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Hammond.



Dr. Mullally works at Indiana Sports & Medical Science Institute in Crown Point, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.