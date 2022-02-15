See All General Surgeons in Ashburn, VA
General Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Timothy Mountcastle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Mountcastle works at Mountcastle Plastic Surgery & Vein Institute in Ashburn, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountcastle Plastic Surgery & Vein Institute
    44095 Pipeline Plz Ste 430, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 858-3208
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 15, 2022
    I am currently a patient of Dr. Mountcastle and give him the highest rating possible! First, he performed melanoma surgery on my leg which required treating my vein disease and then having a skin graft. I could not have been in better hands. I never remember having a doctor being available 24/7. He and his whole staff have been amazing! They are friendly, approachable, competent, and always available. Thank you, Dr. Mountcastle for your excellent care and for always being willing to explain the procedures and answer all my questions. I definitely will recommend you to others!
    Claudia Arp — Feb 15, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Mountcastle, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821015561
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical Center Of Louisiana At N O
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    • JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
    • Plastic Surgery
