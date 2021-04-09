Dr. Timothy Morton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Morton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Morton, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 5, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t know wheee to start. Dr Morton is the most patient and respectful doctor I have been to! He explains things very thoroughly and listens to everything you have to say without pushing you out the door. I wish he could be my primary care doctor!
About Dr. Timothy Morton, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1992731897
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morton has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morton.
