Dr. Timothy Morrow, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Morrow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Timothy W. Morrow MD PC226 Mitylene Park Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 281-7666
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Morrow has helped me through the rigors of kidney stones including performing a lithotripsy. He is very patient, explains things well, and is personable. I would recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Timothy Morrow, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Sci
- Saint Thomas Hospital
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University of Tennessee
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrow has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrow.
