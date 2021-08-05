See All Podiatrists in Fallon, NV
Dr. Timothy Mooney, DPM

Podiatry
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Mooney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fallon, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital and Northern Nevada Medical Center.

Dr. Mooney works at Northern Nevada Medical Group in Fallon, NV with other offices in Sparks, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Nevada Medical Group
    1020 New River Pkwy Ste 200, Fallon, NV 89406 (775) 428-2633
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Northern Nevada Medical Group - Sparks #205
    2385 E Prater Way Ste 205, Sparks, NV 89434 (775) 356-4888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Churchill Community Hospital
  • Northern Nevada Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 05, 2021
    Aug 05, 2021
I am a current bunion correction patient one week post surgery. I selected Dr. Mooney based on his credentials and his expertise in lapiplasty. I couldn't be more impressed. His diagnosis and pre-op surgery plan was provided to me in great detail. And the surgery went exactly as he explained. Office visits have been courteous, wait times nominal ( within minutes of appt. time). Given the time he spent with me on my first appt., I can see that each condition is different so I would have accepted and understood if my appt wait time was longer. He is personable and took the effort to get to know me. He's a cool guy and it is has been a pleasure to have him as my physician to treat this longstanding condition. I would recommend Dr. Mooney without hesitation or reservation. The neighboring hospital has a nice community feeling.
Larry W — Aug 05, 2021
    Larry W — Aug 05, 2021
    About Dr. Timothy Mooney, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891716478
    Education & Certifications

    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Mooney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mooney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mooney has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mooney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mooney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mooney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

