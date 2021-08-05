Overview

Dr. Timothy Mooney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fallon, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital and Northern Nevada Medical Center.



Dr. Mooney works at Northern Nevada Medical Group in Fallon, NV with other offices in Sparks, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.