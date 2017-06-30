Dr. Timothy Mooney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Mooney, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Mooney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.
Dr. Mooney works at
Locations
-
1
Timothy J. Mooney M.d. LLC42333 Deluxe Plz Ste 7, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (504) 945-5974
Hospital Affiliations
- North Oaks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mooney?
Finally a doctor that takes care of women past their childbearing years
About Dr. Timothy Mooney, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1295732774
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mooney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mooney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mooney works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mooney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mooney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.