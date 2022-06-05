Dr. Timothy Monroe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monroe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Monroe, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Monroe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.
Locations
-
1
Spine Institute On the Emerald Coast350g Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 399-3540
-
2
Spine Institute on the Emerald Coast155 Crystal Beach Dr Ste 200, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 399-3539
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Timothy Monroe did my Back surgery in April 2022. Omg I could hardly walk, pain excruciating down my legs. I had 4 levels of surgery, and the next day completely out of pain.Got my life back .Thank you to Dr. Monroe and Vickie for an excellent experience and making me so comfortable with your care. I can never thank you enough for healing my excruciating pain so quickly and professional.
About Dr. Timothy Monroe, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1952487241
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SC
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monroe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monroe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monroe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monroe has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monroe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Monroe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monroe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monroe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monroe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.