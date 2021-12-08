Dr. Timothy Monahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Monahan, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Monahan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital.
Dr. Monahan works at
Locations
Providence Medical Group - Orthopaedic8919 Parallel Pkwy Ste 270, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 334-6800
Providence Medical Group - Orthopaedic3550 S 4th St Ste 115, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 596-3940
Hospital Affiliations
- Liberty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did laparoscopic surgery on my left shoulder and left knee back in ‘08 on the same day. I haven’t had a bit of trouble until two Sundays ago when I fell and now my knee is hurting so badly. He told me that I would probably need knee replacement in two years! He certainly underestimated his skill as a surgeon!
About Dr. Timothy Monahan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1457348203
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Research of VA
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monahan works at
Dr. Monahan has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Monahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.