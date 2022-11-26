See All Otolaryngologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Timothy Molony, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Timothy Molony, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Timothy Molony, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Molony works at NOMC UROLOGY 4TH FLOOR in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation CAR
    1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Otitis Media
Vertigo
Outer Ear Infection
Otitis Media
Vertigo
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Otorrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Otorrhea
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Molony?

    Nov 26, 2022
    Everyone concerned from the audiologist to the PA to Dr. Maloney himself were concerned and extremely professional while appearing caring at the same time.
    — Nov 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Molony, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Molony, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Molony to family and friends

    Dr. Molony's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Molony

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Molony, MD.

    About Dr. Timothy Molony, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093769812
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • House Ear Institute Otologic Medical Group - Los Angeles, CA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of South Florida - Tampa
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ochsner Fdn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Molony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molony has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Molony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Molony works at NOMC UROLOGY 4TH FLOOR in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Molony’s profile.

    Dr. Molony has seen patients for Otitis Media, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Molony. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molony.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timothy Molony, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.