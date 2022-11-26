Dr. Timothy Molony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Molony, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Molony, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Molony works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Clinic Foundation CAR1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molony?
Everyone concerned from the audiologist to the PA to Dr. Maloney himself were concerned and extremely professional while appearing caring at the same time.
About Dr. Timothy Molony, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1093769812
Education & Certifications
- House Ear Institute Otologic Medical Group - Los Angeles, CA
- University of South Florida - Tampa
- Ochsner Fdn
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- University of Virginia
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molony has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molony works at
Dr. Molony has seen patients for Otitis Media, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Molony. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molony.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.