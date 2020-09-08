Dr. Mitzel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Mitzel, DO
Overview
Dr. Timothy Mitzel, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Genoa Healthcare LLC4900 Perry Hwy Ste 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15229 Directions (412) 307-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mitzel is caring, compassionate, and he knows his stuff. He makes time for me if I’m struggling and I need an appointment. He is accessible and his office will return your call in a timely manner. He has good sense of humor too.
About Dr. Timothy Mitzel, DO
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mitzel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitzel has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitzel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitzel.
