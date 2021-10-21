Dr. Timothy Minton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Minton, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Minton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery5356 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 644-0744
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am from Colorado. After consultations with Colorado plastic surgeons, I began my search online for a skilled plastic surgeon. My search was from Myrtle Beach to Savannah. After reviewing before/after photos online and pervious reviews, I scheduled a consultation with Dr. Timothy Minton in Savannah. Today I returned for my 6 weeks post op. I am extremely happy with my results. Dr. Minton's communication and helping me through my recovery was unsurpassed. Dr. Minton's office staff is amazing, after all plastic surgery is elective and fears can seep in. Staff assured me Dr. Minton would take great care of me and they had no doubt, I would love my new look. Thank you staff and Dr. Minton!
About Dr. Timothy Minton, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1205086931
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Facial Plastic and Rec Surgery
- Otolayngology
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
