Dr. Timothy Minton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Minton works at PULMONARY SPECIALISTS OF SAVANNAH PC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.