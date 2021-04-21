Dr. Timothy Mims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Mims, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Mims, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.
Dr. Mims works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Pain Specialists2443 Sir Barton Way Ste 275, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 523-1776
-
2
Comprehensive Pain Specialists3650 Boston Rd Ste 110, Lexington, KY 40514 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mims?
My name is Jesse my first visit was not too many months ago, Dr Mims and his staff treated me like I was a king a member of the family, my family doctor had sent some of my medical records CT scans and MRI records and two of my amazement when he walked in he had studied the information that was sent to him and he was very engaging politely and he was very listening in 20 years of chronic pain management I've had several doctors and I must say Dr Mims is the most intelligent, knowledgeable, he really cares about his patients I believe he's 5 Starsthe best of the best, if anybody has been to a chronic pain management most of the time they treat you as a second class citizen at vitality Dr Mims and their staff treat you like family wow
About Dr. Timothy Mims, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1083692982
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Miami
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mims has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mims accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mims works at
Dr. Mims has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mims on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mims. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.