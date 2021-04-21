Overview

Dr. Timothy Mims, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Mims works at Comprehensive Pain Specialists in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.