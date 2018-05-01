Dr. Timothy Millward, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Millward, DMD
Dr. Timothy Millward, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winter Springs, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Lang & Millward Aesthetic & Restorative Dentistry890 Northern Way Ste G, Winter Springs, FL 32708 Directions (321) 510-8397Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Principal Financial Group
- Dentistry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1154521193
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Millward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Millward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millward.
