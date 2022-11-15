Dr. Timothy Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Miller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aliso Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Refreshed Aesthetic Surgery Center Inc2 Journey Ste 208, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Directions (949) 215-5402
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
I have seen Dr. Miller twice once two months ago and the time before 15 years ago. I would not go to see anyone else as he is the best !! He is always right on point with his recommendations but is also very approachable and willing to speak with myself or whomever regarding any of the procedures. I had CO2 lasering done two months ago and 15 years ago I had a full on CO2 resurfacing, blepharoplasty upper eyelids, and fat transfer. I recommend Dr. Miller to any and everyone who asks. His office staff and Sandi are exceptional. I can’t say enough about how talented he is !!
About Dr. Timothy Miller, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1992723209
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- California State University, Sacramento
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.