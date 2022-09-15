See All Neurosurgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Timothy Miller Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Miller Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida Morsani College Of Medicine Program and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Miller Jr works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Cardiac Surgery
    800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Stenosis of Cervical Medullary Canal Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Drez-Dorsal Root Entry Zone Lesioning Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Timothy Miller Jr, MD

  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • 1841566262
Education & Certifications

  • Functional Neurosurgery, Duke University Health System
  • Neurological Surgery, Duke University Health System
  • DUKE UNIVERSITY
  • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida Morsani College Of Medicine Program
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Timothy Miller Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Miller Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Miller Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Miller Jr works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Miller Jr’s profile.

Dr. Miller Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.