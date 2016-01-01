Dr. Timothy Mikesell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikesell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Mikesell, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Mikesell, DO is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dennis M. Moore MD Sc1875 Dempster St Ste 625, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-4088
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Vascular Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Vascular Neurology
Dr. Mikesell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikesell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikesell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikesell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikesell.
