Dr. Timothy McLaughlin, DO
Overview
Dr. Timothy McLaughlin, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Locations
Mid Pacific Ent. Institute Inc.405 N Kuakini St Ste 902, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 533-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Timothy McLaughlin, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
