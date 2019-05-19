Overview

Dr. Timothy McHenry, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McHenry works at Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery-Greenville in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.