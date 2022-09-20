Dr. Timothy McGrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy McGrath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy McGrath, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. McGrath works at
Locations
-
1
Excelsior Orthopaedics - Niagara Falls10175 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 250-9999
-
2
Excelsiororthopedics3925 Sheridan Dr Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-9999
-
3
Excelsior Orthopaedics, LLP, Orchard Park, NY6934 Williams Rd Ste 700, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 250-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGrath?
I developed severe Dupuytren's contracture in my pinky finger. It was so severe that it limited my function on my left hand. Dr. McGrath injected Xiaflex into the cord in multiple places and a week later manipulated the hand and now my finger is straight again! I have full range of motion and am working on strength and stretching. His skills and expertise, as well as his excellent support team, have changed my life for the better. I am extremely grateful. I would highly recommend Dr. McGrath for this non-surgical treatment of Dupuytren's contracture.
About Dr. Timothy McGrath, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1659371862
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGrath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGrath works at
Dr. McGrath has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGrath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.