Dr. Timothy McGee, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy McGee, DO is a Pulmonologist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Locations
Cadence Physician Group302 Randall Rd Ste 304, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-0202Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Timothy McGee, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1023061116
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois Medical Center Wood St
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Chicago Osteo Hosp
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGee has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee.
