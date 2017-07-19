See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Geneva, IL
Dr. Timothy McGee, DO

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy McGee, DO is a Pulmonologist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. McGee works at Northwestern Medicine in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Cadence Physician Group
    302 Randall Rd Ste 304, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-0202
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Jul 19, 2017
    Will definitely recommend to everyone
    Bartlett, IL — Jul 19, 2017
    About Dr. Timothy McGee, DO

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023061116
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Illinois Medical Center Wood St
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    • Chicago Osteo Hosp
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy McGee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGee works at Northwestern Medicine in Geneva, IL. View the full address on Dr. McGee’s profile.

    Dr. McGee has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

