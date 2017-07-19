Overview

Dr. Timothy McGee, DO is a Pulmonologist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.



Dr. McGee works at Northwestern Medicine in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.