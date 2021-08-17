Overview

Dr. Timothy McGarity, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. McGarity works at Restoration Eye Care, Columbia, MO in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.