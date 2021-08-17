See All Ophthalmologists in Columbia, MO
Dr. Timothy McGarity, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (115)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy McGarity, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. McGarity works at Restoration Eye Care, Columbia, MO in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Restoration Eye Care, Columbia, MO
    1410 Forum Katy Pkwy Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 441-7070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases

Keratitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medco
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 17, 2021
    My procedure went great Dr. Mc Garity and his staff were amazing. Less than 24 hours after the surgery i was seeing 20/20.
    — Aug 17, 2021
    About Dr. Timothy McGarity, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780614560
    Education & Certifications

    • Mason Eye Institute
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    • University of Arkansas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy McGarity, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGarity is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGarity has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGarity has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGarity works at Restoration Eye Care, Columbia, MO in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Dr. McGarity’s profile.

    Dr. McGarity has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGarity on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. McGarity. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGarity.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGarity, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGarity appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

