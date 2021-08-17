Dr. Timothy McGarity, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGarity is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy McGarity, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy McGarity, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Restoration Eye Care, Columbia, MO1410 Forum Katy Pkwy Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 441-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medco
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My procedure went great Dr. Mc Garity and his staff were amazing. Less than 24 hours after the surgery i was seeing 20/20.
About Dr. Timothy McGarity, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mason Eye Institute
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- University of Arkansas
