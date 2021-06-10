Dr. Timothy McElrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McElrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy McElrath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy McElrath, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. McElrath works at
Locations
1
Womens Cancer Care Associates LLC319 S Manning Blvd Ste 301, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 525-2225
2
Dutchess Hematologyoncology Pllc45 Reade Pl Fl 3, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-6925
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent doctor and very glad I was sent to this office. Very satisfied with all my appointments and surgery. And this is from someone who avoids doctor visits at all costs.
About Dr. Timothy McElrath, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. McElrath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McElrath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McElrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McElrath has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McElrath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McElrath. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McElrath.
