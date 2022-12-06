Dr. Timothy McDevitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDevitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy McDevitt, MD
Dr. Timothy McDevitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. McDevitt works at
Oculoplastics Center1380 Lusitana St Ste 708, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 599-4755Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
This was my first visit with Dr. McDevitt. He was knowledgeable, professional, and a good listener. His office staff has been great too. I am confident that my upcoming visits will take care of my medical needs.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1144209958
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
