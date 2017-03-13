Dr. Timothy McDermott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDermott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy McDermott, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy McDermott, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Osage Beach, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. McDermott works at
Public Relations54 Hospital Dr, Osage Beach, MO 65065 Directions (573) 302-2858FridayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Mercy Health - Heart and Vascular Institute1532 Lone Oak Rd Ste 415, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 442-0103
Lourdes Hospital Psychiatric Unit1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 444-2444
Pine Bluff Specialty1601 W 40th Ave Ste 301, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 541-4280
- Lourdes Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I like Dr. McDermott. He takes whatever time you need from him and usually doesn't leave you waiting for a long time.
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1972613487
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Bapt Hosp/U Tn
- U Mo
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Internal Medicine
Dr. McDermott works at
