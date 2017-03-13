See All Cardiologists in Osage Beach, MO
Dr. Timothy McDermott, MD

Cardiology
38 years of experience

Dr. Timothy McDermott, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Osage Beach, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. McDermott works at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, MO with other offices in Paducah, KY and Pine Bluff, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Public Relations
    54 Hospital Dr, Osage Beach, MO 65065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 302-2858
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Mercy Health - Heart and Vascular Institute
    1532 Lone Oak Rd Ste 415, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 442-0103
  3. 3
    Lourdes Hospital Psychiatric Unit
    1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 444-2444
  4. 4
    Pine Bluff Specialty
    1601 W 40th Ave Ste 301, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 541-4280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Sinus Bradycardia

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 13, 2017
    I like Dr. McDermott. He takes whatever time you need from him and usually doesn't leave you waiting for a long time.
    Jefferson City, MO — Mar 13, 2017
    About Dr. Timothy McDermott, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972613487
    Education & Certifications

    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    • Bapt Hosp/U Tn
    • U Mo
    • UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy McDermott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDermott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDermott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDermott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDermott has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDermott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. McDermott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDermott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDermott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDermott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

