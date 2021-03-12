Dr. Timothy McCullough, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCullough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy McCullough, DO
Overview
Dr. Timothy McCullough, DO is an Urology Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. McCullough works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Johns Creek10730 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (678) 344-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCullough?
I have seen Dr. McCullough three times now and all my experiences have been amazing. This office is caring, understanding, efficient, and I am so grateful to have found them. I saw another practice and they wanted to leave me with a stuck kidney stone for 10 days. Advanced got me in the same day I called and actually removed my stone the next day. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. McCullough!
About Dr. Timothy McCullough, DO
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881808947
Education & Certifications
- L'Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (Laparoscopy & Robotic Surgery)-Paris, France
- Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia
- Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med Consortium
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Colby College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCullough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCullough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCullough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCullough works at
Dr. McCullough has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCullough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. McCullough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCullough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCullough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCullough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.