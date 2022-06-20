Overview

Dr. Timothy McCulley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. McCulley works at Memorial Houston Surgery Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Surgery and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.