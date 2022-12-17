Dr. Timothy McClure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy McClure, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy McClure, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. McClure works at
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Was very professional completely explained the procedure and the staff was excellent as well
- Interventional Radiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992977342
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of California At Los Angeles
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Urology
Dr. McClure works at
