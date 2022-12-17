Overview

Dr. Timothy McClure, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. McClure works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.