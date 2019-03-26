See All Gastroenterologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Timothy McCashland, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Timothy McCashland, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Timothy McCashland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bellevue Medical Center, Bryan East Campus, Cherokee Regional Medical Center, Chi Health Good Samaritan, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Decatur County Hospital, Faith Regional Health Services, Franciscan Healthcare, Franklin County Memorial Hospital, Great Plains Health, Horn Memorial Hospital, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Mcpherson Hospital, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Mercyone Newton Medical Center, Mercyone Siouxland Medical Center, Methodist Fremont Health, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital, Regional West Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Marys Medical Center, Shenandoah Medical Center, St. Anthony Regional Hospital, Stormont Vail Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center, UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center, University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis, University Of Kansas Hospital and Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera.

Dr. McCashland works at UNMC Physicians in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Cirrhosis and Primary Biliary Cholangitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    UNMC Physicians
    42nd And Emile St Fl 5, Omaha, NE 68198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 559-6209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
  • Bellevue Medical Center
  • Bryan East Campus
  • Cherokee Regional Medical Center
  • Chi Health Good Samaritan
  • Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth
  • Decatur County Hospital
  • Faith Regional Health Services
  • Franciscan Healthcare
  • Franklin County Memorial Hospital
  • Great Plains Health
  • Horn Memorial Hospital
  • Mary Lanning Healthcare
  • Mcpherson Hospital
  • Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
  • Mercyone Newton Medical Center
  • Mercyone Siouxland Medical Center
  • Methodist Fremont Health
  • Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
  • Regional West Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • Saint Marys Medical Center
  • Shenandoah Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Regional Hospital
  • Stormont Vail Hospital
  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center
  • University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
  • University Of Kansas Hospital
  • Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Cirrhosis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Cirrhosis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McCashland?

    Mar 26, 2019
    I have only seen Dr. McCashland 4 times but have found him to be direct and honest. He answered my questions and my family's questions. He assesses my current treatment plan every time and offers anything he thinks might be beneficial. He follows through with what he says he is going to do. I am glad he looks my chart over carefully each time. I wouldn't expect him to remember me or the details even after 1 day. Better to not make a mistake.
    — Mar 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy McCashland, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy McCashland, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McCashland to family and friends

    Dr. McCashland's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McCashland

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy McCashland, MD.

    About Dr. Timothy McCashland, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417908989
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy McCashland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCashland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCashland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCashland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCashland works at UNMC Physicians in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. McCashland’s profile.

    Dr. McCashland has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Cirrhosis and Primary Biliary Cholangitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCashland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCashland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCashland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCashland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCashland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timothy McCashland, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.