Dr. Timothy McCarthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy McCarthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy McCarthy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. McCarthy works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Specialists - Fairfax8613 Lee Hwy Ste 200N, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 910-5144
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCarthy?
Dr. McCarthy is a very caring and diligent doctor. I feel looked after. He spends time with me and answers all my questions. I would recommend him wholeheartedly.
About Dr. Timothy McCarthy, MD
- Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1881963403
Education & Certifications
- UNC Health Care|UNC Health Care|University of North Carolina Hospitals|University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarthy works at
Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.